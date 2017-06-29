Weapons stolen in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Someone broke-in to a car business in Lawrenceburg, but they didn’t steal cars, according to police.

Investigators say someone who lives above ‘Auto Max,’ woke up to loud noises that sounded like someone was breaking-in to the business.

When officers arrived on the scene they say they found a shattered window and an abandoned SUV. Auto Max not only sells cars, it also sells guns and ammo.

Investigators say after reviewing surveillance tapes, four suspects got away with a shot gun, a pistol, and a few rifles. Police are treating the suspects as armed and dangerous. As for the abandoned SUV, it’s something police have been looking for.

“The suspects, then fled the inside of the building, attempted to get back into their vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Louisville. That vehicle would not operate at that time, but they had another get away car around the corner that they jumped into and took off,” said Lawrenceburg Police Chief Chris Atkins.

Police say they fingerprinted the stolen vehicle that was left behind for evidence.

Police say just because four people were captured on surveillance video, doesn’t mean there weren’t more people involved in the crime, which remains under investigation.