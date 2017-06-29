Waco firefighter hit working traffic control

WACO, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Waco firefighter was hit by a vehicle working traffic control at an emergency scene on Irvine Road at College Hill Road Thursday, according to an online post from the volunteer fire department.

The online post says Firefighter Vardy Jones suffered three broken ribs and was expected to be released from UK Hospital Thursday night to recuperate at home.

The fire department says it received 500 phone calls from concerned citizens about Firefighter Jones, many offering prayers and other forms of support.

The online post thanked everyone on behalf of Jones’ family and the Waco Volunteer Fire Department.