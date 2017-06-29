University president thanks people responding to dorm blast

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) – The president of Murray State University says the employee who was injured in a blast at an unused dormitory at the Kentucky school is a graduate of the university and has been serving as a residential hall director.

President Bob Davies identified the employee in the letter Thursday as Dakota Fields. WPSD-TV in Paducah said Davies thanked the people who responded to the explosion at New Richmond hall at Wednesday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police said Thursday that Fields remains in stable condition. Police said the explosion is believed to have been related to a natural gas release but remains under investigation.

The blast caused extensive damage, gutting the ground floor and damaging part of the second floor.