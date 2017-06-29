Trump nominating ex-McConnell counsel to US attorney post

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – President Donald Trump is nominating a Louisville lawyer and former counsel to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to be U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky.

The White House said in a news release Thursday that Trump intends to nominate Russell M. Coleman to the post.

Coleman is a member of the law firm of Frost Brown Todd focusing on internal investigations, white collar crime and government relations. He also serves as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in the 12th Judicial Circuit.

He was legal counsel to McConnell from 2010 to 2015 and a special agent with the FBI from 2004 to 2010.

McConnell praised the nomination, saying he saw Coleman’s “talent and drive” during his time in the senator’s office.

Coleman holds undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Kentucky.

