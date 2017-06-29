Police: Gun stolen from Anderson Co. business

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

ANDERSON CO. Ky. (WTVQ) – Several types of guns were stolen Thursday morning from a business in Lawrenceburg, according to officials.

Lawrenceburg Police say on four suspects stole several shot guns and rifles from Auto & Truck Accessories.

They say they do not have a description of the suspects yet but they are reviewing surveillance video.

According to authorities they are collecting evidence from an SUV that did not start after the suspects committed the break-in.

The SUV was reported stolen on Wednesday, police say.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

gun police armed robbery
19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Weapons stolen in Lawrenceburg
Read More»
4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Grand opening for affordable housing in Anderson County
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Police in three counties looking for a man suspected of using stolen credit card
Read More»
﻿
More News»