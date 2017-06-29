Police: Gun stolen from Anderson Co. business

ANDERSON CO. Ky. (WTVQ) – Several types of guns were stolen Thursday morning from a business in Lawrenceburg, according to officials.

Lawrenceburg Police say on four suspects stole several shot guns and rifles from Auto & Truck Accessories.

They say they do not have a description of the suspects yet but they are reviewing surveillance video.

According to authorities they are collecting evidence from an SUV that did not start after the suspects committed the break-in.

The SUV was reported stolen on Wednesday, police say.