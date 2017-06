LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A rock through a glass door gave a thief a way into a store Thursday.

Police said an alarm went off at the Shell Minit Mart on Richmond Road after 1 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a rock thrown through the glass of the front door.

They say the suspect got in, grabbed the two cash registers and ran off.

They don’t believe anything else was taken but are reviewing surveillance video.