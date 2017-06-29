Louisville priest sentenced in sex abuse summer camp case

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , ,

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (AP) – A Catholic priest has been sentenced to serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse charges brought by a victim who says he was abused in the 1970s at a church summer camp.

R. Joseph Hemmerle was sentenced on Thursday in Meade County. The two-year sentence will be served in addition to a seven-year sentence Hemmerle received in February on another abuse case. Both victims say they were abused by Hemmerle at Camp Tall Trees, a now-closed Catholic summer camp about an hour west of Louisville.

The 74-year-old Hemmerle has been on administrative leave from the church since 2014.

In November, the priest testified at a trial that he would sometimes apply calamine lotion to the genitals of child campers, but denied abusing anyone.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

gavel law verdict court charges
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Amish man sentenced to 6 years for mislabeling products
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Former girls basketball coach pleads guilty to sex charge
Read More»
Church Cross LOW-RES
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Joint Catholic-Lutheran events scheduled to mark 500th anniversary of Protestant Reformation
Read More»
﻿
More News»