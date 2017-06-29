LFD: Electrical transformer catches fire at Lexington business

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Officials with the Lexington Fire Department say they responded to an electrical transformer fire on Thursday afternoon at Dixie Cup off of Harbison Road.

Employees attempted to put out the fire before the fire department got on scene but it was still on fire when they arrived, according to authorities. Investigators say they were able to put the fire out with very little damage.

One person was treated at the scene but was not transported to the hospital, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Viral video shows Serenity overdose turned violent in Lexington
Read More»
4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Woman’s body recovered from reservoir in Lexington
Read More»
5 months ago
0 Comments for this article
LFD: Fire Deliberately Set Inside Hamburg Walmart
Read More»
﻿
More News»