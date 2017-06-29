Kentucky judge rules university violated open records law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky judge says the University of Kentucky shouldn’t have withheld documents about a failed business deal from the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The newspaper reports Fayette County Circuit Judge Pamela Goodwine ruled that the university violated the state Open Records Act and that a presentation during a dinner violated the Open Meetings Act. The university didn’t keep minutes of the meeting and refused to provide the presentation when the newspaper requested it.

Goodwine ordered UK to provide the newspaper with the presentation from the May 2, 2016, meeting and a related audit.
University spokesman Jay Blanton said UK is considering whether to appeal.

UK sued the newpaper to block release of documents from the failed deal between UK HealthCare and a Hazard cardiology firm after the Herald-Leader won a favorable opinion from Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

