Showers move back in to start the holiday weekend

Temperatures warmed into the mid to upper 80s around the area this afternoon. We’ve seen a mix of sun and clouds as well as muggier conditions. With more moisture in the air, some isolated showers and storms have been popping up. Once we lose daytime heating with the sun, shower and storm activity will die off into the overnight. Lows will settle around 70s degrees under partly cloudy skies. It looks like we will stay dry for a good portion of the first half of the day Friday, but more shower and storm activity will build in toward the afternoon and evening hours thanks to an approaching cold front. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but a few storms could be strong with gusty winds and some heavy downpours. Expected isolated to scattered activity through the evening hours. Rain and storm chances pick up for Saturday. Again, severe weather is not expected, but a few storms could be on the strong side. Highs Saturday will settle into the low 80s. Shower and storm activity will die down overnight into Sunday. Clouds will decrease Sunday giving us more sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s. We will stay dry for Monday with highs in the upper 80s. For the 4th, we’ll see a chance for isolated showers and storms more so late in the day with highs still in the upper 80s. Rain chances continue for the remainder of the week with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 80s.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar