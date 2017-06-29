More humidity & some hot temperatures return Thursday

Warm and muggy conditions will greet you as you head out the door on this Thursday morning with fair skies overhead. Early sunshine will give way to a bit more cloud cover into the afternoon hours, expect a lot more humidity and hotter temperatures today… isolated afternoon showers may pop up as a result. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with very warm low temperatures near 70 degrees, fog is likely in some spots. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms developing into the afternoon and evening. Saturday looks to be similar to Friday with more rain and storms along with temperatures in the 80’s. Drier skies are in the forecast Sunday & heading into next week, temps will be near 90 degrees on Monday. Scattered rain is possible for the 4th of July holiday.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke