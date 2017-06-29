Fourth of July holiday collection schedule announcement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Division of Waste Management officials say they will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. They say no collection will be made on Tuesday, July 4.

Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside pick-up on Tuesday will be serviced Wednesday, July 5.

Place carts out after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure Wednesday collection. Curbside collection will only be impacted for those normally serviced on Tuesday.

Businesses dumpsters (landfill-bound and recycling) normally serviced by the city on Tuesday will have their units picked up on Wednesday, July 5.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices, Lexington Recycling Center, and Electronics Recycling Center and the Haley Pike Waste Management Facility will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the holiday.

For more information, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255.