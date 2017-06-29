Fourth of July fireworks will impact UK campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — According to University of Kentucky officials there will be a parking /pedestrian impact on campus and surrounding neighborhoods for the Fourth of July fireworks display.

It is taking place near Kroger Field.

According to the University the following road closures and restricted areas will be in effect Tuesday, July 4, at the times listed here:

• The Arboretum will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic at 8 p.m. for safety reasons.

• Alumni Drive between University Drive and Tates Creek Road will be closed from 9:30 – 11 p.m.

• College Way will be closed from 9:30 – 11 p.m.

• The overflow parking lot in front of Greg Page Apartments, next to the Alumni Drive round-a-bout, will be closed to all pedestrians and vehicles from 1-11 p.m.

Kroger Field will not be open but parking and viewing areas will be available around the stadium, according to officials.

A no-cars viewing area will be provided and people are encouraged to bring a blanket and chairs. Porta-johns will be stationed around the parking lots. Concessions will not be available at the event.

For a complete schedule of Fourth of July events visit downtownlex.com.