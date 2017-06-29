Check out this yummy recipe for Broccoli Cucumber Napa Cabbage Slaw from Wild Thyme with chef, Allison Davis!

Broccoli Cucumber Napa Cabbage Slaw
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS:
* 1 English cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise, and seeded, thinly sliced (or julienned)
* 21/2 cups thinly sliced napa cabbage
* 2 cups broccoli florets, plus stems (trim and quarter florets; peel and cut stems into matchsticks)
* Sea salt and ground black pepper, to taste, optional
DRESSING
* 1 tsp coconut oil
* 4 green onions, sliced, whites and greens divided (reserve greens for slaw)
* 1/4 cup finely minced lemongrass
* 1 tbsp minced garlic
* 5 tbsp coconut milk
* 1 tbsp brown rice vinegar
* 1/4 tsp sea salt
* 1/8 tsp black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Prepare dressing: In a small sauté pan on medium-low, melt oil. Add whites of onion and lemongrass and cook until just softened and fragrant, 1 minute. Add garlic and stir for 1 minute, until fragrant. Let cool for 5 minutes. Transfer to a blender. Add remaining dressing ingredients and purée until smooth. Refrigerate while preparing vegetables.
- Prepare slaw: To a large bowl, add cucumber, cabbage and broccoli. Pour in dressing and toss to combine. Toss in greens of onions and season with additional salt and pepper (if using).