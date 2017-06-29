Check out this yummy recipe for Broccoli Cucumber Napa Cabbage Slaw from Wild Thyme with chef, Allison Davis!

Broccoli Cucumber Napa Cabbage Slaw

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

*     1 English cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise, and seeded, thinly sliced (or julienned)

*     21/2 cups thinly sliced napa cabbage

*     2 cups broccoli florets, plus stems (trim and quarter florets; peel and cut stems into matchsticks)

*     Sea salt and ground black pepper, to taste, optional

 

DRESSING

*     1 tsp coconut oil

*     4 green onions, sliced, whites and greens divided (reserve greens for slaw)

*     1/4 cup finely minced lemongrass

*     1 tbsp minced garlic

*     5 tbsp coconut milk

*     1 tbsp brown rice vinegar

*     1/4 tsp sea salt

*     1/8 tsp black pepper

 

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Prepare dressing: In a small sauté pan on medium-low, melt oil. Add whites of onion and lemongrass and cook until just softened and fragrant, 1 minute. Add garlic and stir for 1 minute, until fragrant. Let cool for 5 minutes. Transfer to a blender. Add remaining dressing ingredients and purée until smooth. Refrigerate while preparing vegetables.
  2. Prepare slaw: To a large bowl, add cucumber, cabbage and broccoli. Pour in dressing and toss to combine. Toss in greens of onions and season with additional salt and pepper (if using).
