Charter schools, Bible literacy among new laws in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – New laws are taking effect in Kentucky that allow charter schools, regulate Bible literacy classes in public schools and limit the supply of prescription painkillers.

Most of the laws passed in this year’s legislative session by the state’s new Republican majority take effect Thursday. Kentucky’s Constitution says new laws take effect 90 days after the state legislature adjourns. The exceptions are bills that have a special effective date, an “emergency” clause or appropriate money.

House bill 520 allows groups to apply for charter schools that are operated by an independent board of directors. House bill 333 limits people to a three day supply of prescription painkillers, with some exceptions. House bill 128 requires the state Board of Education to write regulations governing Bible literacy classes in public schools.

