6 arrested in suspected meth operation in Kentucky

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (AP) – Six people have been arrested in Kentucky after police conducted a search warrant on a Jeffersontown home for suspected trafficking of methamphetamine.

Media outlets report that according to an arrest citation, during the search Tuesday officers recovered marijuana, pills, meth, a rifle, a shotgun, a handgun, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Each of the six suspects have been charged with trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Those arrested were 49-year-old Joseph Hinton, 32-year-old Bryan Lowery, 25-year-old Olivia Tobbe, 28-year-old Joshua Wright, 38-year-old Christopher Hughes and 34-year-old Jennifer Maynard.

It’s unclear if any of the suspects have an attorney.

