Wednesday is a perfect 10 in late June!

Temperatures are cool to start your Wednesday morning with 40’s and 50’s to start off, skies are fair. Abundant sunshine is in the forecast for this afternoon with warmer temperatures expected in the lower 80’s, humidity levels remain low. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with mild low temperatures in the middle 60’s. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with more humidity, look out for a few afternoon showers tomorrow. Friday will be seasonal and humid again, scattered rain and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon and evening. Saturday bring with it some slightly cooler temperatures but more showers and storms throughout the day. Sunday will be warm in the middle 80’s with drier skies, temps look to be in the upper 80’s for the week of July 4th.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke