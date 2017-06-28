Toyota launches production of New Camry

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Officials at Toyota say that team members celebrated the launch of the production of the 2018 Camry on Wednesday. They say it’s an ever-better Camry that boasts an exhilarating design, refined interior, stirring driving performance, cutting-edge safety and technology, and class-leading fuel efficiency.

A safety team leader in bodyweld, says “it’s the best one so far,” and plans to make it her next car. “I’m proud to work on the best-selling car in America for 15 years running. I test drove one of the first 2018 models off the line and I know it will be a big hit.”

Officials say the 2018 Camry will set the benchmark in the mid-size sedan segment. They say its the first vehicle in North America designed and manufactured with Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), a completely new strategy to the way the company designs, engineers, and manufactures its vehicles.

“The launch of the next-generation Camry is important for Toyota in America, and expands the company’s footprint in and commitment to Kentucky,” said Wil James, president, TMMK. “We are proud to be the first in North America to produce a vehicle with TNGA. It’s a testament to the skill and dedication of our team members.”

Last year, TMMK produced more than 500,000 Camry, Camry Hybrid, Avalon, Avalon Hybrid, and Lexus ES 350 vehicles, which represents nearly a quarter of the total number of Toyota vehicles produced in North America, according to Toyota.