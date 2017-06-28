Suspect in Lexington murder arrested in Michigan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man wanted for a murder in Lexington is under arrest in Michigan.
Lexington police say 32-year-old Courtney Kidd was captured Tuesday and is in jail in Dearborn, Michigan.
A warrant was out for his arrest following the murder of a man back in May.
Police say 26-year-old Jordan Yeast was shot in his car off Lakeshore Drive.
Right after the shooting, police issued a warrant for Kidd.
He is charged with murder and robbery.
There is no word on when he will be brought back to Kentucky to face those charges.