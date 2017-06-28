Suspect in Lexington murder arrested in Michigan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man wanted for a murder in Lexington is under arrest in Michigan.

Lexington police say 32-year-old Courtney Kidd was captured Tuesday and is in jail in Dearborn, Michigan.

A warrant was out for his arrest following the murder of a man back in May.

Police say 26-year-old Jordan Yeast was shot in his car off Lakeshore Drive.

Right after the shooting, police issued a warrant for Kidd.

He is charged with murder and robbery.

There is no word on when he will be brought back to Kentucky to face those charges.