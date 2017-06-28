We Share Another Touching Story of a Young Cancer Survivor

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

We take a look at a moving video from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital about a mother whose child suffers from cancer. Being only a few years old the family shows tremendous support for their child through this tough time. This is only one testimony of the thousands of children that are diagnosed with cancer. A great way you can support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is by going to ABC 36 website and enter the Dream Home Giveaway under our Contests tab. You have a chance to win a $400,000 home for only $100 a ticket. All proceeds go to a great cause!

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Katie Interviews The Hosts from the Revamped Battle of the Network Stars
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Frontier Nursing University – “What’s Eating You”
Read More»
Road Crash
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
15-year old driver accused of causing crash in Lexington
Read More»
﻿
More News»