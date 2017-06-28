Portion of road named after American Pharoah

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A ceremony was held on Wednesday afternoon for the renaming of a major stretch of road in Lexington.

A portion of U.S. Route 60 from Fayette County into Woodford County was renamed “ American Pharoah Way.”

In 2015, American Pharoah won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes.

He also won the 2015 Breeder’s cup at Keeneland.

He was the first horse in history to complete the “Grand Slam” by winning the Triple Crown and the Breeders Cup Classic.

The sign will be posted next week.

