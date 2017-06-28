LPD: Lexington Police make arrest in Kmart shoplifting case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say they have charged a man with stealing from a Kmart.

According to Lexington Police 41-year-old Roy Purdon was caught on surveillance camera shoplifting back in February.

They say he is charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Investigators say they were able to connect Purdon with the Kmart shoplifting case after he was arrested on another incident involving a theft from the Sportsman’s Warehouse on War Admiral Way.

Authorities say in that case, Purdon is charged with Robbery 2nd for assaulting two loss prevention employees resulting in minor injury and for possession of drug paraphernalia.