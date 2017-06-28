Kentucky Republicans, Democrats clash over opioid epidemic

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A top Republican lawmaker says Kentucky settled a lawsuit against a major prescription painkiller for “pennies on the dollar” to avoid an embarrassing conflict of interest for the state’s Democratic attorney general.

The allegation from Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers comes on the same day Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear announced his intention to file up to 10 lawsuits against prescription painkiller manufacturers. Beshear accused Stivers of trying to politicize the opioid epidemic.

Former Democratic Attorney General Jack Conway settled Kentucky’s case against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma in December 2015 for $24 million just a few weeks before Beshear took office. Before becoming attorney general, Beshear previously worked for a law firm that represented Purdue Pharma in the case.

Conway said the settlement had nothing to do with Beshear.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
AG Beshear to sue drug companies for role in opioid epidemic
Read More»
Andy Beshear
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Beshear reaches settlement with Louisville-based heating and cooling business
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Bevin alters executive order as lawsuit threat looms
Read More»
﻿
More News»