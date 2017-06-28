High-tech police dog to help keep Lexington crowds safe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Officials say a new high-tech police dog in Lexington is specially trained to sniff out small amounts of explosives on moving objects.

Police say in a statement that Tilly will work major community events around the city to give crowds an extra sense of security.

The statement says the 2-year-old black Labrador was bred and trained for Vapor Wake, which was developed by Auburn University. Trained dogs can detect small amounts of explosives on stationary or moving targets, such as someone wearing or carrying explosives. The statement says most police dogs trained in detecting explosives work mainly with stationary objects.

Police Chief Mark Barnard says Tilly and her handler will work sporting events, concerts, parades and other activities that draw large crowds.

