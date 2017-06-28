High-tech police dog to help keep Lexington crowds safe

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Officials say a new high-tech police dog in Lexington is specially trained to sniff out small amounts of explosives on moving objects.

Police say in a statement that Tilly will work major community events around the city to give crowds an extra sense of security.

The statement says the 2-year-old black Labrador was bred and trained for Vapor Wake, which was developed by Auburn University. Trained dogs can detect small amounts of explosives on stationary or moving targets, such as someone wearing or carrying explosives. The statement says most police dogs trained in detecting explosives work mainly with stationary objects.

Police Chief Mark Barnard says Tilly and her handler will work sporting events, concerts, parades and other activities that draw large crowds.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Straight Talk with Ray the D.A. – K-9 Unit (Part-2)
Read More»
7 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Police investigating theft at ballpark
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Police search for suspect in antique store break in
Read More»
﻿
More News»