Head-on crash in Lexington kills one man, injures another

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A driver may have run two red light just before a fatal head-on crash in Lexington, according to police.

According to police, a truck was going outbound on Georgetown Road at around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, when it crossed the center lane and slammed into a van going the other way.

The driver of the truck, 70-year-old John Arthur, was trapped and had to be cut from his vehicle.

He was taken to the the University of Kentucky hospital, where the Fayette County Coroner said he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the van had non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Arthur and the other driver were the only ones in the vehicles.

According to police, witnesses tell them Arthur was driving at a high rate of speed and ran two red lights just before the crash.

Georgetown road was closed for more than three hours as investigators went over the crash sight and crews cleaned up debris.