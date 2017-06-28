Check out this yummy recipe for Kale and White Bean Soup from Wild Thyme with chef, Allison Davis!

1⁄2 medium yellow onion, cut into small dice (about 2/3 to 3/4 c.)
1 medium carrot, cut into small dice
1 celery rib, cut into small dice
5 large garlic cloves, minced (about 2 tbls. Don’t try to fake it with the jarred stuff!)
1⁄8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
1⁄4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
3 bay leaves
1 bunch fresh thyme sprigs
48 ounces organic low sodium chicken broth (6 c.)
2 cups cannellini beans (takes 1 1/2 of the standard size cans)
1 lb kale, rinsed, stems removed, leaves torn into bite-sized pieces (8 c. firmly packed)
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1⁄2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
Directions
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a 4 or 5-quart heavy pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add sausage and cook, working to break into bite sized pieces, until lightly browned, about five minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer the sausage to a plate, leaving any rendered fat in the pot.
Add the remaining olive oil to the pot, increase the heat to medium-high, and add the onion. Cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant and beginning to soften, about 2 minutes.
Add the carrot and celery and cook, stirring frequently, until they begin to soften and brown, about 2 minutes more. Be sure to scrape any brown bits from the bottom of the pan.
Stir in the garlic, pepper flakes, salt & black pepper and cook, stirring, until the garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute more. Add the chicken broth and bring to a boil over high heat.
When the broth reaches a boil, reduce the heat to medium, add the sausage along with any collected juices, bay leaf, thyme sprigs, and HALF of the beans.
Mash the remaining cup of beans with a fork or wooden spoon and add them to the pot, stirring to distribute. (optional this just helps if you prefer a creamer and thicker soup, if you like the brothy style just add all the beans in whole)
Stir in the kale, adjust the heat as necessary to maintain a gentle simmer, and simmer until the kale is tender, 15 to 20 minutes. (I cover the pot loosely during this step to prevent too much reduction in the broth.).
Stir in the lemon juice and zest just before serving.