We Check Back With Troy and His Trip to Dollywood

We take a look at a moving video from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital about a mother whose child suffers from cancer. Being only a few years old the family shows tremendous support for their child through this tough time. This is only one testimony of the thousands of children that are diagnosed with cancer. A great way you can support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is by going to ABC 36 website and enter the Dream Home Giveaway under our Contests tab. You have a chance to win a $400,000 home for only $100 a ticket. All proceeds go to a great cause!

