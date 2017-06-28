AG Beshear to sue drug companies for role in opioid epidemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- With a record number of Kentuckians dying from opioid overdoses, state leaders have set their sights on pharmaceutical companies they say knowingly contributed to the drug epidemic.

Attorney General Andy Beshear says his office plans to go after drug companies he says directly contributed to Kentucky’s opioid epidemic.

Beshear announced his office plans to sue up to ten drug manufacturers, distributors and retailers for what he says is their role in fueling Kentucky’s opioid epidemic by illegally marketing and selling opioids to Kentuckians.

“It is my duty to ensure that those companies that have profited in the billions from this flood of addictive opioids and who knew how addictive these opioids were are held responsible,” said Beshear.

Among those companies is Mckesson Corporation which already agreed to pay the federal government a $150 million settlement back in January after a similar investigation by the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

The attorney general’s office has issued a request for proposal for a private firm to come in and help them with these lawsuits and also to ensure that Kentucky tax payers won’t have to foot the bill.