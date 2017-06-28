Accident training for Richmond Fire Department

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Firefighters with the Richmond Fire Department trained working car accidents on Wednesday.
They say firefighters from Richmond and Madison County work to sharpen those skills and practice with new equipment.
Tags: car accident, richmond fire, Training
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Firefighters with the Richmond Fire Department trained working car accidents on Wednesday.
They say firefighters from Richmond and Madison County work to sharpen those skills and practice with new equipment.