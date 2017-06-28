Hot & muggy Thursday with isolated showers & storms

We’ve seen more sunshine today with highs back in the 80s and dew points slowly rising. Clouds will begin to increase slightly overnight with temperatures staying mild and in the mid to upper 60s. Upper 80s are on the way for Thursday with continued increasing clouds. Winds out of the south will pull in extra moisture leading to muggier conditions and a chance for isolated showers and storms into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain showers and storms return Friday, mainly in the afternoon, with highs in the mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will continue rain and storm chances for Saturday as it stalls out over the region. Saturday will be the best time to see showers and storms, Highs will settle in the low 80s. It will be drier for Sunday with highs in the mid 80s and more sunshine. There will still be a slight chance for an isolated shower/storm Sunday and Monday. Monday’s highs will reach back into the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Rain and storm chances increase slightly for Independence Day. It will not be a washout, but rain chances are there. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s once again.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar