Senate OKs bill limiting some painkiller prescriptions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentuckians would be limited to a three-day supply of powerful prescription painkillers in most cases under a bill that has cleared the state Senate on the final day of the legislative session.

The Senate voted 29-9 to approve House Bill 333 on Thursday. The bill forbids doctors from prescribing more than a three-day supply of prescription painkillers but lists many exceptions including cancer treatment, chronic pain and end-of-life care.

The bill also defines “fentanyl” and “carfentanil,” two synthetic drugs similar to opioids but much more dangerous. Fentanyl accounted for 420 drug overdose deaths in 2015, up from 121 deaths in 2014, according to the most recent drug overdose report.

The Senate made a few changes to the bill. If the House agrees by midnight, it will go to the governor’s desk.

