UPDATE: Bio-Diesel Leak in Scott County Stopped

SADIEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A truck stop that was identified as the source of a bio-diesel leak in northern Scott County has pumped its tank and won’t offer the fuel until it can develop a better system, according to Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Management.

ABC 36 News reported last week about the leak that proved to be difficult to stop from a Love’s Travel Stop on Porter Road. Love’s Travel Stop is a national chain of truck stops.

The fuel leaked into nearby Little Eagle Creek where more than two-thousand fish were killed, according to Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Management.

The reason the fuel killed the fish is because bio-diesel absorbed the oxygen in the creek, according to Love’s Travel Stops.

The creek is not a source of drinking water for humans.

The cleanup began a week before Thanksgiving.

A cleanup firm hired by Love’s pumped out over 60,000 gallons of water from the creek, which included about 3,000 gallons of biodiesel, according to county officials.

About a quarter to half-mile of the creek was affected, according to county officials.

A specialist from Love’s came to the site on Monday, December 6, to further inspect the truck stop’s system. The decision to stop offering biodiesel at the site followed the company visit.

Biodiesel is an animal fat-based fuel that is nontoxic.