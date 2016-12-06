Repairing Your Online Presence Before the Holidays! – Chris Pugh – 12-6

The internet has become the go-to destination for holiday shoppers. They use it to research businesses or products, make purchases, and more. Chris Pugh with Chart Local talks to Troy Thompson about how to repair your online presence going into the holidays!

Update Your PPC Campaigns with Your Latest Offers

One of the first ways prospects may interact with your business is through your PPC ads. Make sure you update your search advertising campaigns to reflect your latest specials, offers, and other information so searchers see the most relevant deals.

Make Sure Your Local Listings Are Accurate

Having updated and accurate local listings are important year-round but are especially important during the holidays when shoppers are out and ready to make purchasing decisions. You don’t want a prospect to try to visit your coffee shop for a post-shopping caffeine boost only to end up at the wrong location because you haven’t updated your address on Google Maps. Make it easy for customers to contact you or visit you by ensuring your local listings are up to date.

Get Active on Social Media

The holidays are a great time to get back on your social media pages and resume engaging with your online community if you’ve been taking a break. Take this time to post about your holiday specials, share fun activities you and your employees are participating in (like a business holiday party), and use Facebook advertising to spread the word about your business.

Audit Your Website

Because you’re hoping to drive prospects and leads to your website, now is a good time to do a quick audit of your website. Ask yourself these questions:

Is it easy to navigate?

Is your phone number and address listed on each page and easy to find?

Is it clear what your business does or offers?

Are there multiple ways for prospects to contact you (like through forms, live chat software, an email address)?

Are your holiday specials or offers on your site?

Is your content SEO-friendly?

85% of consumers will leave a website if it’s poorly designed, so make sure your website provides a positive user experience.

Respond to Negative Reviews

The majority of people, 97%, in fact, read reviews before making a purchasing decision, so it’s important to take a look at your review sites and respond to negative reviews. Responding to reviews shows prospects that you care about your customers and their feedback and lets the reviewer know you understand their concern. Follow our guide for responding to negative reviews here.

Repairing your online presence before the holidays is a great way to ensure you’re showing customers the best your business has to offer, and it sets you up for a successful new year.

