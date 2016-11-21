Students Host Anti-Violence Rally at Dunbar HS

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Some student groups at Paul Laurence Dunbar took part in an anti-violence rally Monday afternoon in Lexington. The event included singing and speeches.

The rally was organized after recent incidents involving guns, including the shooting death of Trinity Gay. She was the daughter of Olympic runner Tyson Gay. And police say 17-year-old David Jones was killed after a shooting Friday in a home near Tates Creek High School.

There were also three separate incidents recently, involving students bringing guns to Tates Creek High School. None of them resulted in shootings.

Organizers say the rally’s message is that violence has to stop.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Homeless Veteran LOW-RES
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Officials: Lexington making progress on homelessness
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Downtown Lexington crosswalk painted rainbow
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Accused serial shoplifter arrested in Lexington
Read More»
﻿
More News»