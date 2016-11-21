UPDATE: Last Chance to Sign Up for FOF Toy Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – If you’ve waited to sign up for the FOF toy drive, this is the last week sign-ups will be accepted.

The last day to submit a request for a toy will be on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Sign-up will be accepted Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 442 Southland Drive in Lexington.

Parents will need to bring a current and valid Kentucky State I.D. or driver’s license, proof of Fayette Co. residence that matches the address on the I.D. (i.e., a utility bill or lease agreement, or proof of guardianship,) and each child’s birth certificate.

___

10/24/16 2:57 p.m.

The Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters kicked off its annual toy program on Monday.

The order is now accepting unwrapped toy donations and money at fire stations in Lexington.

The program helps lower income children have a better holiday, with a toy for Christmas.

According to the Lexington Fire Department Chief, Mayor Jim Gray has already given them their first donation of the season.

“This is the best example of community and fire fighters supporting each other, to make good things happen,” said Chief Kristin Chilton, who noted that Mayor Gray’s toy to kick off the 2016 program, was “of course, a fire truck.”

Firefighter Todd Houston is in charge of the program this year. He says last year the program was able to give over a thousand kids toys for the holidays.

Parents interested in signing up for a toy can do so beginning Monday, November 7th at 442 Southland Drive in Lexington.

The hours for signups are as follows:

Monday through Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The last day to sign up will be Wednesday, November 23rd.

Parents will need to bring a current and valid Kentucky State I.D. or driver’s license, proof of Fayette Co. residence that matches the address on the I.D. (i.e., a utility bill or lease agreement, proof of guardianship, and each child’s birth certificate.

Participants can not have signed up for assistance from any other organization.

For more information, call (859) 523-9576.