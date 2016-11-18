Burn Ban Will Affect Commonwealth Stadium Tailgating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The University of Kentucky is reminding Solid Blue fans that the Fayette County burn ban will affect tailgating Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Cats take on Austin Peay at 4:30pm.

The burn ban includes all cooking and grilling fires. UK says it also applies to people who have received prior approval from the UK Fire Marshal.

A majority of Kentucky counties are currently under a burn ban. The state says during this wildfire season, there have been more than 260 wildfires in Kentucky that have burned 44,000 acres.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

