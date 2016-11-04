Moment of Silence Held for Fallen Richmond Officer

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Family and friends honored fallen Richmond police officer Daniel Ellis on Friday with a moment of silence at 10:36 a.m.

The time and date are significant because that’s the time the call came in to the emergency dispatch center that an officer had been shot while investigating a robbery on November 4, 2015.

Daniel Ellis was gunned down as he entered a back bedroom of an apartment looking for a robbery suspect. He died two days later.

His widow, Katie Ellis, now runs the Officer Daniel Ellis Foundation, which helps people in the community in several ways.

If you’re interested in donating to the foundation, make checks payable to: The Daniel Ellis Foundation.

Here is the mailing address:

The Daniel Ellis Foundation

P.O. Box 1956

Richmond, KY 40475