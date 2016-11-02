Response filed in gay marriage license attorney fees request

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A county clerk in eastern Kentucky who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples last year is asking a judge not to make her pay legal fees for the couples who sued her.

Attorneys for the couples who sued Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis asked U.S. District Judge David Bunning to award them $233,058 in legal fees and costs. But the Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2fdB2ul ) reports Davis’ lawyers urged Bunning in a response filed Monday to deny the request.

Roger K. Gannam of Liberty Counsel, the religious advocacy organization that has represented Davis, wrote that the the case was resolved in the legislature and the couples aren’t entitled to legal fees.

Jeffrey C. Mando, an attorney for Rowan County, said in a separate response that county government shouldn’t be forced to pay anything.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

  • Proud Amelekite

    Just pray. I am sure God will send money from heaven for you.

    LOL

  • jjgrandisland

    Sweetie….maybe you should send the bill to Mr. and Mrs. Staver? They have been profiting off you all these months. You know they just used you and now they have tossed you to the curb. Right?

  • wayne

    Duh….Kimmy, dear….if ya plays, ya pays!

  • Larry W. Jones

    So county government has already dumped her as a lost cause. Brilliant!

