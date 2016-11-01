Truck Crashes Into Danville Verizon Store

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Danville Police say everyone is okay after a truck crashed into a Verizon Wireless store just before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the truck’s driver was pulling into a parking spot in front of the store on Hustonville Road, when she lost control of the pickup.

The truck sped forward, going through the front of the business, before hitting a wall leading to the Personal Finance next door.

Officers say neither the driver, employees, or customers were injured in the wreck.