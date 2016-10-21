Two-vehicle crash on KY 1039 kills one

WARSAW, Ky. (WTVQ)Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal wreck on KY 1039 in Gallatin County.

Troopers say it happened Thursday at about 7:30 p.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle headed north in the southbound lane crashed into a vehicle headed south.

The driver traveling in the wrong direction was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital with serious injuries.  The other driver, 42-year-old Jeanette Ridner, of Vevay, Indiana, was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Ridner’s passenger, a 13-year-old girl, was also taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

  • Don Wimsatt

    What ever happened to the other driver that caused the crash?

