Lexington man accused of raping teenager

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington man is arrested, accused of raping a teenage girl.

Court documents say 25-year-old Delsteven Clay picked up the 14-year-old and her cousin at a party in December of 2014.

The teen says Clay began kissing and touching her, and when she told him to stop, he showed her a gun in the glove compartment of his car.

The three went to a hotel and after her cousin went to sleep, the victim says Clay raped her.

The victim told police she went along with Clay to the hotel because she feared for her life.

