Metal detectors, bag size limits part of new operations at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. – UK Athletics and Rupp Arena have implemented new policies for fans headed to the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball games.
The changes will come into effect beginning October 14 with Big Blue Madness.
A new bag policy will require that bags do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a specialized gate.
In addition to the bag policy, Rupp Arena will be using walkthrough metal detectors for events at the venue.
Both changes will apply at all general public, student and premium entrances. An information video is attached here for more information.
Doors will continue to open at Rupp Arena 90 minutes prior to tipoff. Under the new event-day policies, fans are highly encouraged to arrive early to games. UK Athletics and Rupp Arena are also encouraging patrons to travel light for quicker entry. Express lanes for guests with no bags will be provided to assist in expediting the security process.
Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to backpacks or any bag larger than the permissible size. In addition, Rupp Arena security will not permit the following items inside the area:
- All illegal substances (tobacco products and electronic cigarettes are permitted in the designated smoking area outside of the arena)
- Artificial noisemakers, irritants and laser pointers
- Backpacks
- Banners
- Beach balls
- Cameras with detachable lenses
- Computers
- Fireworks
- Frisbees
- Glass, aluminum containers, ice chests and flasks
- Inflatables
- Mace
- Outside food and beverages, including alcoholic beverages
- Poles, extensions or selfie sticks
- Signs larger than 24 inches by 24 inches
- Unmanned aircrafts
- Video or audio recorders
- Weapons
The following items are welcome inside Rupp Arena:
- Cameras – no detachable lenses
- Service animals –as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act
- Personal chairbacks – maximum width 18 inches and cannot have any hard plastic or metal parts or attach to the bleachers in any way
- Strollers – small collapsible style
For more information, please visit RuppArena.com/guest-services.
