Video: Family claims nanny abused their disabled child

LEXINGTON, Ky, (WTVQ) – A nanny is accused of abusing a special needs child at his Lexington home.

Lillian White, 56, is charged with criminal abuse.

White was hired in June to care for the boy who has down syndrome, epilepsy and a heart condition, according to Dale Golden who is the family’s attorney. He explains that White was scheduled to care for the boy, four, every Friday since her hire.

Golden says despite the child’s condition his mother says her son was always warm, but began to behave stand-offish which prompted her to install a nanny cam last week.

According to Golden, White could be seen sitting on the boy’s chest, dragging the boy by his feet and flipping him from his back to his stomach. White can also be heard using foul language.

The boy suffered bruising to his arm, according to Golden.

Golden also told ABC 36 since the abuse the boy has been having more seizures and is needing to be monitored more frequently by doctors.

White pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday afternoon. A judge ordered her not to have any contact with the child or his family. She remains free on bond.

ABC 36 has learned that White worked for CAREtenders out of Lexington. It released a statement:

“At Caretenders, our top priority is the safety and well-being of our patients. Yesterday, Lillian D. White, an employee, was charged with allegations of abuse. The company learned of the allegations against Ms. White only a few hours before her arrest. We take these allegations very seriously, and are taking prompt steps to address the matter.”