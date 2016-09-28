Drink up: More Kentucky communities allowing alcohol sales

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) – Voters in multiple communities around Kentucky have approved alcohol sales.

According to media reports, a measure allowing both restaurants and stores to sell liquor passed in Barren County by 233 votes. The city of Pineville in Bell County and the cities of Morgantown, Woodbury and Rochester in Butler County also approved measures allowing alcohol sales.

The vote in Barren County comes on the heels of several nearby counties opting for alcohol sales, including Metcalfe and Adair. The vote in the cities of Morgantown, Woodbury and Rochester comes after Butler County residents voted against liquor sales in January. The vote in Pineville loosens restrictions at eating establishments and allows package stores.

Sales won’t start immediately. The communities must first develop regulations and then businesses can apply for licenses.

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • russelltackett

    Be more drunks on the roads,not a good thing.

Related News

1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Lexington History Museum: Kentucky’s 225th Anniversary of Statehood
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UK Women’s Hoops non-conference schedule released
Read More»
Kentucky money budget revenue
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Board OKs new funding model for universities
Read More»
﻿
More News»