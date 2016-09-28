Drink up: More Kentucky communities allowing alcohol sales

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) – Voters in multiple communities around Kentucky have approved alcohol sales.

According to media reports, a measure allowing both restaurants and stores to sell liquor passed in Barren County by 233 votes. The city of Pineville in Bell County and the cities of Morgantown, Woodbury and Rochester in Butler County also approved measures allowing alcohol sales.

The vote in Barren County comes on the heels of several nearby counties opting for alcohol sales, including Metcalfe and Adair. The vote in the cities of Morgantown, Woodbury and Rochester comes after Butler County residents voted against liquor sales in January. The vote in Pineville loosens restrictions at eating establishments and allows package stores.

Sales won’t start immediately. The communities must first develop regulations and then businesses can apply for licenses.

