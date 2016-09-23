Layoffs at ‘Big Ass Solutions’ Lexington headquarters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Big Ass Solutions laid off 39-employees at its headquarters in Lexington, according to a release put out by the company Friday afternoon.

The layoffs translated into a three-percent reduction in the company’s work force.

The company says it provided “generous severance packages to all affected employees.”

The release says the company found itself staffed incorrectly for its current and future needs.

It goes on to say that the company’s strategy will carry it on an aggressive growth trajectory into brand-new products categories and markets in the coming years, including the opening of new retail and distribution centers throughout the United States and new headquarters in Europe and Asia.

Big Ass Solutions has offices in Australia, Canada, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The company employs 1,067 globally.

  • jacksontaylor

    This is a serious contradiction from what we typically hear from this company. The company (and owner) loves to position themselves as disruptors within industry and employee centric. They often refer to their employees as “tribe like”, they claim 30% higher wages and would have you believe they are the wave of the future as I’ve read mention of their “200 year company” vision. Below are some examples of their propaganda (a recent documentary I watched about North Korea is coming to mind):

    In this article they brag about no lay offs during the great recession
    http://www.fdmcdigital.com/art

    In this article they brag about how they are disruptors and employee centric
    http://www.kentucky.com/news/b

    In this article they brag about their pay scale – 30% above average
    http://money.cnn.com/2014/02/1

    This article is just more about how great they are and how well they treat employees
    https://www.entrepreneur.com/a
    This is a real shame, because I was hoping that maybe this company was truly different. Per their quote above “We found ourselves staffed incorrectly”????? GIVE ME A BREAK. Don’t talk out of both sides of your mouth. You can’t act like you are a straight shooter and employee centric, then offer some BS corporate speak response the minute you have to do something that you know people wont like. If you want us to believe all the wonderful, feel good, stories you have strategically placed over the years, resubmit a press release with the REAL reasons you laid off 40 PEOPLE! Those people have families and need to get back on their feet. They need to know the real reasons they were fired so they have a chance to learn something and apply it to their future in a meaningful way. Offering a BS statement about why you cut 40 hard working Lexington people helps NO ONE. Maybe there are some people out there that might buy into this, but my guess is those people don’t buy fans that cost thousands of dollars.
    It would be nice to hear from some of you affected by this lay off. PLEASE COMMENT

  • jacksontaylor

    This is a drastic contradiction to everything we see about this company and it owner. I recently read an article where they were bragging about not laying people off through the Great Recession but now they found themselves “improperly staffed”!!!!!……come on, give us a break and don’t insult our intelligence. You want the world to truly believe you are straight shooter and a disruptive organization?!?!? Now is the time you give it to everyone straight. Don’t cop and start giving lame “corporate speak” responses nownthat you find yourself in a situation less than ideal. You can’t have your cake and eat it too, you are either truly Different or just another BS company full of propaganda that would have everyone believe everything except for the truth. This is a real let down, I was starting to think that this company was truly different. Maybe money does truly change everyone.

