Major federal anti-heroin effort coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Louisville has been chosen for a federal pilot program aimed at combatting heroin and prescription drug abuse and related violent crime.

News outlets report federal and city officials announced Wednesday that Louisville will be part of what the federal Drug Enforcement Administration is calling a “360 Strategy” to curb the opioid crisis. The program is already in place in Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Milwaukee.

Federal funds will be used to form a Heroin Investigation Team that will investigate heroin overdoses as crime scenes. The team will consist of Louisville police detectives and DEA agents.

U.S. Attorney John Kuhn says dealers whose drugs cause overdoses will face a minimum 20-year prison sentence without parole.

Jefferson County had 268 drug overdose deaths last year, more than any other Kentucky county.

 

  • youngcanoli

    Stop the drug war with objective of shutting down the black market. The drug war has failed. The drug war is driving the problems, not fixing them. Decriminalization/legalization is necessary, it needs to be backed up with public health announcements explaining exactly why it is needed. Its not in any way condoning the abuse of addictors, it is done bc the alternative, the drug war, has made things infinitely worse on almost every level, to include making drugs abundantly available to any & all that wants them.
    We need to pull LE out of the drug biz – that will free up a lot of resources currently chasing their collective tails. When the laws create more harm and cause more damage than they prevent, its time to change the laws. The $1 TRILLION so-called war on drugs is a massive big government failure – on nearly every single level. Its way past time to put the cartels & black market drug dealers out of business. Mass incarceration has failed. We cant even keep drugs out of a contained & controlled environment like prison.
    We need the science of addiction causation to guide prevention, treatment, recovery & public policies. Otherwise, things will inexorably just continue to worsen & no progress will be made. Addiction causation research has continued to show that some people (suffering with addiction) have a “hypo-active endogenous opioid/reward system.” This is the (real) brain disease, making addiction a symptom, not a disease itself. One disease, one pathology. Policy must be made reflecting addiction(s) as a health issue.
    The war on drugs is an apotheosis of the largest & longest war failure in history. It actually exposes our children to more harm & risk and does not protect them whatsoever. In all actuality, the war on drugs is nothing more than an international projection of a domestic psychosis. It is not the “great child protection act,” its actually the complete opposite.
    The lesson is clear: Drug laws do not stop people from harming themselves, but they do cause addicts to commit crimes and harm others. We need a new approach that decriminalizes the disease. We must protect society from the collateral damage of addiction and stop waging war on ourselves. We need common sense harm reduction approaches desperately. MAT (medication assisted treatment) and HAT (heroin assisted treatment) must be available options. Of course, MJ should not be a sched drug at all.

