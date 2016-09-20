ACLU lawyers sue Kim Davis over legal fees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WTVQ) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky says lawyers for the couples who sued to be issued marriage licenses in Rowan County are seeking to recover more than $233,000 in legal fees and costs.

Two gay couples and two straight couples sued in 2015 after Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis refused to issue marriage licenses days following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that same-sex couples could marry.

Kim Davis’ attorney, Mathew Staver is calling the suit a ‘hail mary’ request and says lawyers with the ACLU are not entitled to any money. Staver says the case was settled and dismissed with the passing of the religious liberty accommodation law. Under the law — marriage licenses were changed to exclude a clerk’s name and title.

“When you file a case and you ultimately are not the victor or the case is muted as in this case especially in favor of the defendant that you sued– there’s no entitlement to attorneys fees under those circumstances,’ said Staver.

In a statement –Michael Aldridge, ACLU’s Kentucky Executive Director told ABC 36, “it is unfortunate that an elected official sought to use her office to with hold government services on the basis of her religious beliefs and it is equally regrettable that the county may now have to pay for her misuse of that office and her refusal to comply with the courts orders”.