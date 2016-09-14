AG Beshear holds SAFE Summit to address sexual assault kit backlogs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Attorney General Andy Beshear hosted the first SAFE Summit on Tuesday, to address sexual assault kit backlogs.

The State of Kentucky has over 3,000 rape kits that still need testing.

Victim advocates and other professionals with the Attorney General’s office attended the summit for training and to learn more about updates to the Safe Act of 2016.

Attorney General Beshear says $4.5 million has gone to the Kentucky State Police crime lab to buy more equipment, hire personnel and train them in order to reduce the backlog.

Attorney General Beshear told ABC 36 fixing the issue will help to restore victims’ faith in their government.

“These aren’t just boxes on a shelf,” said Beshear. “They represent the courage of a victim who not only reported a crime that is heinous and very under-reported, but also had the courage through one of the most extensive, difficult exams you could ask of somebody. Those kits were not tested and this people have not seen justice”.

Attorney General Beshear says he anticipates that tests will be coming back in the middle of this month.

He added that it may take several more years to get through the back logs, reopen cold cases and prosecute perpetrators.