Midway University sets incoming class record

MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Midway University on Monday announced a record setting incoming class. After the official census report, the total enrollment for the fall 2016 semester is 1,194. This is an overall increase of 14.5 percent from last fall’s enrollment (1,043).

“This summer has been an exciting, and extremely busy, time on campus,” said Dr. John P. Marsden, President, Midway University. “Upon our board’s decision to transition to full coeducation in May, our staff began working quickly to finalize our incoming class and recruit male students. Then just three weeks later we began assisting St. Catharine students who were interested in transferring to Midway. Additionally we added men’s athletics teams and began to fill those rosters. All of this occurred while our Admissions staff was working with the existing pool of incoming undergraduate students and our accelerated evening and online students.”

The census report shows enrollment in the traditional undergraduate programs (formerly the Women’s College) is at 432 students, 238 of which are new students to Midway, either first year or transfers, which is the largest incoming class in the history of the institution. Male students now make up 23 percent of that enrollment. Out-of-state students make up 22.7 percent of the enrollment. And nearly 10 percent of the student body is made up of international students from 10 countries.

Graduate student enrollment is at an all-time high at 189 students enrolled in three graduate programs – the MBA, M.Ed. and the new MSN program. Marsden noted “the increase in our graduate enrollment is significant. We have added additional concentrations in the MBA program, started a new MSN program this fall and our M.Ed. program is the most affordable in the state.”

“Midway has always been an institution that has made changes as needed.” said Marsden. “Everywhere we look there are exciting things happening-we now have male residential students, our athletics programs have grown, and our international student body continues to expand. ‘It’s a new day at Midway’ seems to be our motto this year.”