UPDATE: Rev. Nancy Jo Kemper to call for Bevin impeachment over bloodshed comments

83 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Governor, Matt Bevin

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – Reverend Nancy Jo Kemper is holding a press conference at 3:00 p.m. in the State Capitol Rotunda to call for the impeachment of Governor Bevin.

A press release from Kemper’s office says she believes that Governor Bevin’s “call to shed the blood of fellow Americans is unconstitutional, and an impeachable violation of his sworn oath to uphold the laws of the Commonwealth.”

Republican Party of KY spokesman Tres Watson has issued a statement in regards to Nancy Jo Kemper’s Capitol press conference, saying, This is nothing more than a desperate act by a desperate candidate who trails badly in the polls.

ABC 36 will update this story as additional information becomes available.

___

9:11 a.m.

Remarks made by Governor Matt Bevin over the weekend are getting a lot of attention on line.

On Saturday, the governor spoke at the Value Voters Conference.  He said he hopes that conservatives will be able to preserve liberty without using physical force, but he isn’t sure.

“The roots of the tree of liberty are watered by what?  The blood of who?  The tyrants, to be sure, but who else?  The patriots,” said Bevin.  “Whose blood will be shed? It may be that of those in this room.  It might be that of our children and grandchildren.”

The state democratic party has criticized Bevin for the remarks.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Hobarth

    And we won. Guns will now flow freely, you lost. We will also keep winning.

  • Hobarth

    hHAHAHAHAHA WE WON YOU LOST HAHAHAHAHAHAHA

  • Again, proving my point.. the left wants a civil war. Oh well, newsflash its not going to be like in the movies. Watch the purge, multiply that by about 12 and then get back to me on how bad you want a war.

  • West Street

    You are the enemy. Lets just face facts.

  • West Street

    Hey you leftists use the same trick.. the old “Everybody” so now we use it too. Welcome to the new age, we are going to make your lives a living hell over the next few years hahahahah

  • Harlen Mayven

    Like fire bombing Trump campaign offices? Seems the only violent ones are on the left and they are in for a shock.

  • Harlen Mayven

    No I am not a democrat, The Dems own the KKK

  • The “other one” aka civil war clinton, is far more dangerous

  • Hobarth

    Got it, so there is no crime, no one ever robs anyone, no one ever plots to steal and no elected person ever schemes to take away guns. lol in short, I guess that means I am 100% right. Sorry the “Paranoid” angle isn’t working anymore.

  • dtownprof

    Trump worshippers are as dangerous to the Constitution as Hillary worshippers. You don’t even pay attention to what your candidate is saying, all you do is worry about the crazy shit the other one says.

  • Yup, sounds about right for your side and the hick white trash Clintons.

  • Hillary is sick, hillary has no stamina, and hillary is a war monger

  • So in other words, I was right

  • West Street

    Everyone. Thats who. Her first mission (and yes, she stated it) was to take on the NRA, which means the old tired unsuccessful gun bans, ammo bans, magazine bans and meaningless feature bans on certain guns. Remember these two words “Never again”

  • West Street

    You are the enemy. You and others like you. Costs me nothing to know that fact and hate your kind. I have no fantasy, if you want to take my rights, you are the enemy, that is fact.

  • West Street

    Who is “Everybody” who wants Hillary? I am not an NRA member. Yes, gun Owners know she wants to steal guns, and yes we are ready if she does.

  • dtownprof

    You’ve posted more than enough on this article for me to get a picture of what you are about.

  • dtownprof

    The best interest of all American citizens is an armed population. Period. You can disagree with that if you like, but you’re a progressive so I guess you are used to being wrong.

  • dtownprof

    Everybody who’s paying attention. What they dont realize is, Trump wont defend gun rights either.

    Gun bans will work just like gay marriage. First you said, “it won’t affect churches and religious organizations”. Then almost as soon as it passed the activists left without a cause started going after churches and religious organizations to force them to hold the ceremony and marry people even though it is against their faith.

    You are fooling yourself if you think that won’t happen or that gun owners will lay down their weapons without a fight.

  • dtownprof

    Oh no, it’s hillbilly party shill who doesn’t care who is elected, just that the right letter comes after their name. Who gives a shit about things like the Constitution, we got us sum terrerists to kill.

  • oh noez its a loserdopian who only cares about gary johnson and pot LOL. Sorry its Trump and only Trump. You lose.

  • Actually the 2nd DOES mean I can own any weapon I want. Gun safety = gun taking.

  • in other words, I was 100% right and you have no argument.

  • Got it, so I was right and you had no intelligent reply. Oh well enjoy being on the wrong side.

  • It’s a warning.

  • taxus

    everybody has their own Values, right? Bevin please clarify which Values are safe so we, the true Value Voters, don’t confuse Non-Value Voters with our own

  • taxus

    Bevin, when you bring slaughter into the conversation please be specific for us Value Voters. We don’t want to overthink this but it needs to be clear who you propose gets slaughtered and why.

  • taxus

    Growing a brain AND voting for Trump are mutually exclusive events, sheep boy. baaa-aaaaa!

  • JJ

    you sound scared…they got what they want

  • JJ

    it would…for sure…you ready? Going to give up your Wi Fi and air conditioner ..running water…you ready.?.you scared? Because thats what they want…to get your vote…scare tactics for the peasants…

  • dtownprof

    Actually the point of laws is to protect the minority from the mob mentality of the majority. That is the very reason we were organized as a republic and not a democracy.

  • dtownprof

    Liberal gun owner? What, you’ve got a 410 and box of shells? You’ll be alone in that trench while your comrades are sipping lattes and wearing skinny jeans.

  • dtownprof

    If you have a gun that appears cosmetically similar to a military weapon she has openly called for that even though they are responsible for a miniscule percentage of death by firearm. So, according to her own words, she’s coming for guns. There is no such thing as an “assault weapon”.

  • dtownprof

    Really? Where is the “vote against” box so I can vote against both of them?

  • JJ

    If an attempt to confiscate our guns were to happen , yes , there would be bloodshed, In fact you wont need your computer anymore,,,just ammo and can goods…no more Apple TV, or Tivo..Wi Fi, or maybe even running water…you ready? Personally I believe its Scare tactics for the peasants…

  • dtownprof

    I’m assuming you don’t have the mean looking ones. Your liberal buddies will disown you for having guns that “you don’t need”.

  • dtownprof

    Yeah, let me know how that works out when someone breaks into your house and you wait 20 minutes for the cops to arrive. Laws don’t mean shit to criminals.

  • fred

    Youre a moron

  • fred

    Everybody knows??? Who?? WHo is everybody? When did she say that? Your and your ilk are morons and imbeciles that have swallwed the bullshit from the NRA.

  • fred

    Its actually quite despicable.. We are a country of laws… our elections determine who will hold office. If Trump should lose, then the will of the people determined that…The majority rules… we would not let a moronic minority take our country.

  • fred

    Big talk tough guy…. go back to your double wide and have another pabst.

  • fred

    Dumbshits… this is a country of laws… we dont need no steeenking guns…we have laws…

  • fred

    Obama nor Clinton have ever said that they wanted to do away with the 2nd Amendment…thats a figment of your imaginations… fed to you by the NRA.. Your little brains in your little toothless heads may have trouble grasping that…

  • fred

    Another moron speaks… .

  • fred

    Please tell us all… when and where did Hillary ever say she was coming to get your guns? When did Obama say it?.. Never.. Both have indicated their respect and acknowledge the rights of the 2nd amendment. THAT SAID… the 2nd amendment is not a free for all as determined by the Supreme Court. It does not mean that you can own any weapon of war that you can afford. There are limits.

    Obama and Clinton both support common sense GUNS SAFETY regulations… nothing about taking away your guns… try thinking… it works…

  • fred

    Guess the Republicans no longer believe in the rule of law! That the govenment is by and for the people.. and if Trump loses…its the will of the people.. and its just tough shit for those who lose.

  • NoBSZone

    I’m honestly amazed at how many of my fellow Kentuckians don’t know the thst thing called government and the constitution works. Look kids, for ANY amendment to be overturned there has to a 2/3 majority of state legislatures to agree to strike down any part of the constitution. So I effect for anyone to “grab out guns” would take an overwhelming majority of the states to agree to such a thing. Show me ONE path in which that could happen. Just one. The answer: IT WONT HAPPEN. No one will ever be able “grab your guns”. Stop being such morons and learn how the government of the country you live in works. Hillary can’t just ignore the constitution of the United States of America. And those of you think she can need to head back to that high school you didn’t finish.

  • NoBSZone

    I’ve got mine. Tell me again how you plan on taking out liberals.

  • NoBSZone

    Look! Angela openly hoping for a civil war! Just so you know, not all people you label as “liberal” gave up their guns. Bring it hunny.

  • NoBSZone

    “Proven business acumen”. Umm. Donald Trump has declared bankruptcy 4 times. Every time he did that he stuck HIS debt on YOU, ME and the rest of working Americans. Your candidate is one of those free loading jerk offs that make us average Americans pay for his mistakes. But you keep buying that BS he’s handing out.

    Oh. 3 wives, multiple affairs, great Christians values!!!! But then this is Kentucky and infidelity is perfectly exceptable here.

  • JTS

    You call me an “enemy” because I disagree with a politician’s statement and because I call out the fact that (a) there is no proof of anyone taking guns and (b) it’s not even possible? People like you who try to make fellow Americans each other’s enemies are sick. You have some fantasy that you’re a “true American” and are somehow righteously defending _something_. I trace my roots back to the Mayflower and further back to England. My family has shed blood in every war since the Revolution, and in the in-between half-wars too. I have voted R and D as I’ve seen fit. I’m an independent. I don’t consider any law-abiding American an enemy. Who are you to make such statements to a person you don’t even know? How do you know what my views are on guns and the Second Amendment, or anything else about me personally? You don’t know. I’m just a convenient stranger filling your fantasy role of an “enemy” to give you a false sense of purpose.

  • JTS

    His quote:

    “… would [we] ever be able to recover as a nation [from a Clinton presidency]? … I do think it would be possible,
    but at what price? At what price? The roots of the tree of liberty are
    watered by what? The blood, of who? The tyrants to be sure, but who
    else? The patriots. Whose blood will be shed? … it might be their blood
    that is needed to redeem something, to reclaim something, that we
    through our apathy and our indifference have given away.”

    His words. In direct response to a question about a Clinton presidency, his reply was that BOTH tyrant and patriot blood will be shed. He called Clinton a tyrant and clearly stated that blood would be shed. Murder, literally, is unlawful killing. What law would justify killing a U.S. president in order to “redeem something … to reclaim something”?

    And guns are already restricted, so why hasn’t the fighting started already?

  • JTS

    I’m sure you know all about me from two sentences.

  • dtownprof

    Really? You didn’t have a problem with the same thing when it was a Republican because you are a partisan shill who thinks Hillary lies are ok but everyone else’s lies are egregious miscarriages of justice, fairness , and equality.

  • West Street

    You are the enemy. Nothing will change that. Our side will guard against your type until the day we die, we raise our children to do the same. You are the anti gun enemy who the whole time, cries out “but but but we are not coming to take your guns away” as you sign laws to do exactly that. Expect us.

  • West Street

    Everybody knows life under Hillary will include gun bans, everyone knows that gun owners wont tolerate this. Everyone also knows that Hillary will hire people to shoot up schools, and public places to move the public into a gun control scheme. What he is stating is proven fact. You start screwing around with people’s constitutional rights and someone is bound to get hurt.

  • He wasn’t advocating murdering anyone over an election, he was just saying what we ALL know (Yes, even your side) The day they go for the guns, the day the ban them, restrict them, tax them.. whatever.. is the day the fighting starts.

    See unlike your side (Hillary and her body count) We don’t kill people when we lose an election or disagree with something, but when you violate our rights that is exactly what the 2nd amendment is for.

  • JTS

    Never noticed any such thing. Anyway, my folks taught me two wrongs do not make a right, so not sure what it would have to do with it.

  • Balls in your court big talker.. elect a sick dying woman, or a real man who has already proven his business acumen. Its obvious you have no clue. Did I vote for Obozo? No, I voted against him.

  • Alston shed

    That you behind that hood, Harlan?

  • dtownprof

    I guess you missed 2000-2008 when Democrats claimed this non stop.

  • dtownprof

    Won’t be much of a fight since they’ve all given up their guns. Those that still have them are afraid to touch it for fear it will give them PTSD.

  • dtownprof

    So it’s treason now to talk about resisting government power but when bush was president it was “patriotic”? If you actually had your head up your ass you would sound smarter.

  • dtownprof

    You mean a sheep like you who thinks Trump will be different because he said some things you agree with in a speech but has never backed it up with action. Did you vote for hope and change too or are you just doing your best impression of those morons who did?

  • JTS

    You are living in a paranoid delusion fantasy bubble. What would I or anyone else want with your guns anyway? You are imagining things in order to have an enemy, which you need for some reason.

  • JTS

    I don’t play politics like it’s the NFL. My “side” is whatever is in the best interests of the most American citizens. Anyone who would go to war over an election is a fascist and a tyrant. When the war is over and the blood has been shed — then what? Will you maintain your power through force of arms? Will you continue to kill anyone who doesn’t “vote” the way you want? If you don’t institute democracy then YOU will be the tyrant. If you do, then you just be back where you started, since you won’t have changed anyone’s minds. This is the essence of the founding of America: majority rule bounded by individual rights as enumerated in the Bill of Rights. It has worked for every generation before us. You would throw this successful peaceful arrangement because of an unfounded belief that a candidate has some magical power to take away firearms when the current Democratic president will never even see a mild gun control bill for potential signing.

    What kind of an American advocates murdering human beings because they lost an election? The sick and perverse kind.

  • Remember kids, the left WANTS a war with us, give it to them.

  • Hobarth

    The majority of people dont want their guns taken away, The majority of people NOW want Trump and not Illary, You steal my guns away via force I will deal with you like a common criminal. I may not live, but I will go down fighting.

  • Hobarth

    Irony, he is saying what we are all thinking.

  • JTS

    Idiotic in what way? Premise: violence in response to a democratic election is equivalent to a minority ruling over a majority through force, i.e., tyranny. Instead of saying “idiotic”, why don’t you prove it?

  • Merrt

    His comment reminded me as well of statements made by prominent politicians on both sides prior to the Civil War. Quietly all across this country people in their own minds are weighing what they would willingly endure before going lawless. They are not telling their neighbors because of OPSEC, but they are steeling themselves, their conviction hardening into some future action.

    So they go about their business, tell jokes, go to parties, don’t talk politics that much, but underneath is a tiger ready to be unleashed. It has gone that far. That is what the last eight years in particular have done.

  • Harlen Mayven

    Funny it has more likes than JTS’ idiotic comments.. Hmm more of us than you out here.

  • Harlen Mayven

    She’s a raving socialist reverend from way back. She wouldn’t know if something was constitutional if it bit her in the butt.

    Also, the leftist media from Kentucky’s Golden Triangle have NO love for Governor Bevin. He beat their liberal poster child & pretty boy Jack Conway 53-44 percent last November, when going into it they thought they’d win by a landslide. Even the national Republicans pulled ad money from Bevin in October before the election, though they did put some back in at the last minute.

    They’re seriously chapped and can’t get a good salve to stop the pain. Oh well, truth hurts. This country is as close to Civil War as it’s been since 1860 and they better open their eyes to it before it explodes.

  • If anyone here thinks a Hillary Presidency wont lead to a civil war, they are kidding themselves. Hillary’s #1 goal is stealing the people’s firearms. You think thats just going to happen without a war?

  • Alston shed

    Deplorably stupid response.

  • Alston shed

    Right Matt, we know your history with women.

  • Todd Fix

    Nancy Jo Kuntper is a socialist moron. She does not matter anymore. Take our guns and find out if the Gov is right or not. Go ahead.. we dare you

  • Tell you what.. Elect Sick Hillary, and let her try and take the guns. Bevin will be proven right then. That or you could grow a brain and vote Trump instead of being a sheep.

  • ♛ Elysium ♛ ✓ᴹᵒᵈ

    I will only tell you this. The day “your side” goes for our guns, there WILL be an armed insurrection. Electing Hillary is essentially calling for another civil war. She will without a doubt try and take peoples firearms away.

  • ♛ Elysium ♛ ✓ᴹᵒᵈ

    His comments are “unconstitutional”?? Does this person even understand what the word “unconstitutional” means? The gov is 100% correct and this pig of a socialist “rev” needs an education. What does this scum think Hillary is going to do? Go for our guns. What do you think the reaction will be to that? You figure it out.

  • Alston shed

    Of course this violent man would predict violence if his “boy” doesn’t win. Bevins is a small time thug!

  • JTS

    Umm, if one were to advocate armed insurrection because of the outcome of an ELECTION, that would be real tyranny, not Bevin’s scaredy-cat imagined tyranny.

  • rushthis

    So, Clinton was right. This is deplorable AND treasonous.

Related News

1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Kentucky attorney general sues GOP governor for fourth time
Read More»
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Bevin among governors meeting with Trump on job training
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Kentucky attorney general threatens to sue governor again
Read More»
﻿
More News»